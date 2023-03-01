HC takes serious view of Registry not numbering contempt pleas

March 01, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - MADURAI

The contempt petitions should be looked into by the High Court and the Registry could not, as a matter of course, reject their numbering, citing limitation period, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

Justice M. Dhandapani observed that it had come to the notice of the court that many cases were not being numbered by the Registry which cited that contempt petition was not maintainable beyond the period of one year. The Registry did not entertain the petitions, and only with great persuasion and effort, on mention made before the court, the matters were listed for deciding on the maintainability, the judge observed.

Allegation of contempt was nothing but a continuing wrong, which hit at the majesty of the court. The framers of the Constitution had foreseen such a scenario, where the resultant act of a contemnor in not complying with court directions not only caused grave prejudice to the aggrieved person, but also impinged on the court’s authority, which resulted in the inclusion of Article 215.

Mere delay in filing a petition alone could not be the basis to reject the case, and the circumstances surrounding the delay should also be looked at.

Limitation prescribed under Section 20 of the Contempt of Courts Act was a statutory prescription, but it could not go against the constitutional mandate contained in Article 215, which prescribed that contempt was punishable, and mere exceeding of limitation could not be the ground for rejection.

Whether the aggrieved party had acted diligently could only be established before the court and merely on the ground of limitation, the aggrieved party could not be thrown out, which would be in stark violation of principles of natural justice and, therefore, necessarily the Registry was bound to place the papers before the court for its decision, the judge observed.

The court directed the Registry to mark a copy of the order to the Registrar General who was directed to place it before the Acting Chief Justice and obtain necessary permission for circulating it among the staff members.