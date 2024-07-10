HC takes serious view of nexus between advocates and police

Taking into account that bail petitions were being filed by advocates without the instructions of clients in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act cases, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed that there was a nexus between the advocates and the police.

Senior Counsel S. Anantha Narayan, amicus curiae in the case, appointed by the court to suggest remedial measures to eradicate the menace in mofussil courts submitted that there is unholy trinity between police, particularly the court-orderly, advocate and Inspector of Police or Station House Officer.

Once a person is taken into custody, relatives approach the police station. The court-orderly interacts with them, apprises them about the case, gives the address and contact number of the advocate and directly informs the advocate. The court-orderly fixes the fees in most cases and it would be shared among them, it was submitted.

It was submitted that if the accused chooses his own advocate, the accused will have to face a very tough time. The case details would not be informed to the accused’s advocate. The Inspector of Police would not give reply to the bail petition. Even if a reply was given, the court-orderly would not produce the same to the court by stating that the Inspector of Police was busy in another case and seek time to give a reply. If the bail is filed by their syndicate advocate, they also suppress the material facts like previous cases and other details.

Further, it was submitted that if a surprise check was made in the police station, visiting cards of the advocates can be found. This was the state of affairs in NDPS cases all over the State and one particular advocate would be appearing in most of the cases. The moment an arrest was made, the particular advocate would be engaged at the instance of the police and they provide all the case details to that advocate.

Justice B. Pugalendhi observed that the faith and confidence of the common man in the institution would be retained only when the system functions in a proper manner. It is not the responsibility of the court alone, but also the members of the Bar.

The court observed that the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and the Director General of Police have to take a call and provide necessary instructions to the members and also have to protect and maintain the dignity of the institution. The DGP shall also find out the possibility of changing the court duty constables periodically, since the continuation of the very same officers for the court duty, may lead to formation of a syndicate, as pointed out by the Senior Counsel.

Any form of mischief in the process of deciding the personal liberty of anyone has to be prevented and it is the responsibility of every one of us in the system, the court observed. The court made the observations while granting bail with certain conditions to an accused involved in an NDPS case.