HC takes serious view of land grabbing

Madurai

Taking a serious note of the fact that a 90-year-old litigant had to move court seeking relief due to the menace of land grabbing, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court observed that there was a steep increase in the number of such land grabbing incidents.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi observed that many land grabbers with the help of disgruntled elements in the police force and politicians were using muscle power and encroaching upon the properties of innocent people.

The judges pointed out that the High Court had earlier suggested to the State government to bring out a legislation on the lines of Andhra Pradesh Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Act, 1982. However, five years since the suggestion, nothing has materialised.

The court said that it took judicial notice of the fact that office-bearers of many political parties and communal organisations, along with blacksheeps in the police force as well as in the administration, were indulging in land grabbing.

It is very unfortunate that some people claiming to be advocates act like paid hooligans to grab the properties with the connivance of land grabbers. The police are also not registering cases fearing that there will be agitation by advocates, the judges said.

The court also took into account that fabrication of documents was taking place.

The court was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by C. Muthiah of Tiruchi who sought a direction to the State government to bring out a special enactment to tackle the menace of land grabbing and protect the innocent public.

The court sought a response from the State government in this regard and adjourned the hearing till December 16.