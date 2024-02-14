February 14, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking a serious view of illegal mineral quarrying operations in Kanniyakumari district and the quarried minerals being transported to Kerala, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court sought response from the authorities concerned to a series of queries.

The court was hearing a petition filed in 2018 by O. Homerlal of Kanniyakumari district. The petitioner complained that illegal quarrying operations were taking place in Kanniyakumari district, particularly near Western ghats and the quarried minerals were being transported to Kerala.

According to the petitioner, strict enforcement was in place with respect to quarrying operations in Kerala. But in Kanniyakumari district, without any valid permit and beyond the level permitted, illegal quarrying operations were being carried out with the connivance of officials. He contended that within the prohibited distance from the Western ghats, quarrying operations were being carried out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking a serious view of the allegations, a Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar suo motu impleaded the Secretary to the Industries Department as a respondent in the petition and sought a detailed report from Kanniyakumari Collector.

The court sought to know details regarding the licence granted for carrying out the quarrying operations in Kanniyakumari district and whether any licence had been granted to carry out quarrying operations within the prohibited distance from the Western ghats.

The court also sought to know whether any illegal quarrying operations were being carried out beyond the prescribed limit in any government or private site and whether any transit permit had been issued by the authorities to the lessees or to the owners to transport the quarried materials to Kerala.

The court directed Kanniyakumari Collector to file the report before the court on or before February 21. The court observed that in case it was not satisfied with the report filed by the Collector, then it would take a serious view and the matter may be transferred to some other agency for taking action against the illegal quarrying operations being carried out in Kanniyakumari district. The court posted the matter for the filing of report to February 21.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.