HC takes serious view of frequent accidents at firecracker units, directs authorities to take steps to prevent it

Taking a serious view of frequent fire accidents in firecracker units in Virudhunagar district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed that the Virudhunagar district administration, Village Administrative Officers and other officers have a duty to prevent the functioning of illegal fireworks units and protect precious lives.

Justice B. Pugalendhi directed the Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police to constitute a special team of officers with integrity and ensure proper investigations are conducted in all criminal cases registered under the Explosive Substances Act and also take appropriate action against the suppliers of the chemicals to the illegal units.

Taking cognisance of the report submitted by authorities, the court observed that between 2010 to 2020, 128 accidents occurred, 262 workers died and 202 workers sustained injuries in Virudhunagar district. During the same period, 160 fire accidents occurred in Tamil Nadu, wherein, 389 workers died and 243 workers sustained injuries.

A total of 82 fire accidents occurred in Virudhunagar district from 2019 to 2024 and 12 cases were related to fire accidents reported in unlicensed firecrackers manufacturing units. Approximately every month an accident occurs. Several workers die and get injured. Even knowing this danger, people are working in these factories, since these workers are not having any alternative. The existing laws and procedures are sufficient to prevent fire accidents. The accidents could be avoided, if safety measures are followed in the process of manufacturing crackers. However, the guidelines are not strictly complied with, the court observed.

The police are registering a formal case and also filing the final report without identifying as to how the chemicals have been sold and distributed to the illegal fireworks units and also closing the case with a formal charge sheet, the court observed.

The court observed that there was no possibility of illegal fireworks units functioning in any village without the knowledge of the Village Administrative Officer. The crackers cannot be moved without the knowledge of the Village Administrative Officer, if they reside in the same village.

The delay in lodging the complaint makes it clear that the Village Administrative Officers are not residing in respective villages where they are in-charge. They are expected to stay in the respective villages. If the District Administration had any intention to prevent such accidents, it should ensure that Village Administrative Officers are residing in the same village, the court observed.

The District Revenue Officer is expected to conduct a surprise inspection and take appropriate disciplinary action against the erring officials, the court observed and dismissed the bail and the anticipatory bail petitions filed by the accused in firecracker units and illegal units fire accident cases.

