HC takes serious view of extortion case

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday took cognisance of the report on the status of the investigation into the extortion case involving suspended Police Inspector S. Vasanthi. She was booked for extortion of ₹10 lakh from a tailor.

Considering the serious nature of the offence, Justice B. Pugalendhi observed that it was not only an offence committed by an individual, but an offence against the institution. A thorough investigation was required to preserve the reputation of the institution, the judge said.

The judge said that he had trust and confidence in the investigation agency that a thorough probe would be conducted in the extortion case. Taking note of the status report, the judge permitted the counsel representing Vasanthi to withdraw the anticipatory bail petition.

Earlier, the counsel for Vasanthi had sought to withdraw the petition seeking anticipatory bail as she was arrested in the case. He wanted to move the district court for bail. In her petition seeking anticipatory bail Vasanthi said that she was innocent.

She was booked based on a complaint lodged by K. Asrath, a tailor who complained that the suspended Police Inspector had taken away his bag containing ₹10 lakh and did not return the money. He had raised a loan of ₹10 lakh for setting up a tailoring unit and needed more money. He was offered help by a group. Under these circumstances, Vasanthi arrived at the spot. She told the men to come to the police station for an inquiry.

It was said that Asrath, who was picked up, was dropped midway. The next day when he went to the police station, he was told that the bag contained only newspapers and documents. He then lodged a complaint.

In her petition, Vasanthi said that she took the men to the police station after she received secret information on exchange of fake currency notes. But released them after finding no incriminating materials.

The other accused in the case are Pandiaraj, Palpandi, Karthik and Ukkirapandi. The main accused Vasanthi was nabbed by a Special Team in Kotagiri in the Nilgiris district. She was hiding in a lodge in Kotagiri.