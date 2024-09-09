HC takes serious view of establishment of Theni Govt. Law College near dump yard, seeks reports

Taking a serious view of the fact that the Government Law College in Theni was established near a dump yard, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the authorities concerned to file a report on the quality of air and water in the area.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by S. Mahendran of Theni district, who graduated from the law college. The petitioner complained that the dump yard was located near the college and garbage was set on fire regularly, affecting the health of students. The dump yard also polluted the air and the groundwater, he said and sought a direction to the authorities to relocate the dump yard.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri directed the Bar Council of India (BCI) to file a report on whether approval was granted for the college and, if yes, whether inspection was conducted. The court directed the BCI to depute a team, along with Central Pollution Control Board officials, to inspect the place and file a report.

The court directed Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board officials to file a report on the quality of the air and the water and the volume of garbage being dumped at the yard.

The court sought the records relating to the decision taken to construct the law college there, and also sought to know how it was built there. The court took note of the fact that the collage principal had made repeated complaints to various authorities about pollution and health hazards.

Earlier, the court had directed the Theni Principal District Judge to inspect and file a report. The report said there were also other educational institutions in the vicinity, and photographs were produced along with the report.

However, the State submitted that the dump yard was used for segregation purposes. The court observed that the authorities were in denial mode and directed them to file the reports and adjourned the hearing in the case till September 23.