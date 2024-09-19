HC takes serious view of entrance arches causing hindrance to free flow of traffic

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday took a serious view of ‘Nakkeerar Thorana Vaayil’ entrance arch near MGR bus stand in Mattuthavani and ‘Periyar Thorana Vaayil’ entrance arch in K.K. Nagar causing hindrance to traffic movement.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri observed that the arches were a hindrance to free flow of traffic and sought response from the authorities concerned in this regard.

The court was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by S. Jainab Beevi of Bibikulam in Madurai. The petitioner sought a direction to the authorities to remove or extend the entrance arch, ‘Nakkeerar Thorana Vaayil,’ near MGR bus stand in Mattuthavani or put up a broad new entrance in its place.

She said that the entrance arch was causing hindrance to the public and vehicle users. There was traffic congestion during peak hours, she said, adding that accidents were also reported near the arch.

The authorities should take appropriate steps to remove or extend the arch or they should put up a new, strong and broad arch in its place so that it does not cause any hindrance to the public. She had made a representation to the authorities concerned in this regard requesting immediate action. However, no positive steps have been taken so far, she said. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till September 23.