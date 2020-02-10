HC takes note of poor cleanliness in observation home

MADURAI

Taking cognisance of the fact that the Government Observation Home in Madurai and the block housing the Juvenile Justice Board were lacking in cleanliness, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed two petitioners to remit ₹15,000 so that conservancy workers could be engaged for cleaning the Home.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Karthik and Senthil, who sought anticipatory bail apprehending arrest for their involvement in illegal sand mining in Thirumangalam in Madurai district. After the court was informed that the accused were first-time offenders, the court granted them anticipatory bail.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan, who along with Justice T. Raja and Justice B. Pugalendhi inspected the observation home as a team recently, took notice of its poor upkeep and also the fact that there was no sanctioned post of conservancy workers there.

The team of judges also learnt that cleaning was done through outsourcing and a conservancy worker was engaged to clean the premises once in 15 days. Under these circumstances, Justice Swaminathan directed the petitioners to remit ₹7,500 each to the credit of the Home, so that two persons could be engaged for cleaning.

The court hoped that the State government would sanction two posts of conservancy workers for the Home and observed that the Jurisdictional Magistrate could monitor the attendance of the conservancy workers. The court said a certificate could be sent to the Registrar (Judicial) of the High Court Bench every month on the attendance and the standard of work that was carried out.