HC takes a serious view of illegal sand quarrying near check dam

Madurai

06 November 2020 21:23 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has taken a serious view of the illegal extraction and transportation of river sand from nearby Vandala Odai dam in Kallidaikurichi in Ambasamudram, Tirunelveli district. It is said that a resident of Kerala was involved in the illegal extraction and transportation of sand.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi observed that from the materials collected during the course of the investigation, it appeared that there was a nexus between the officials concerned and the accused, Manuel George, who had indulged in the commission of the offence.

Advertising

Advertising

Additional Advocate General Narmadha Sampath submitted that several complaints were received against Manuel George following which the Tahsildar of Ambasamudram inspected the site. After inspection, the Tahsildar reported that the accused had quarried the sand from the adjacent patta lands and transported the quarried sand to various places, illegally.

The court took note of the fact that Manual George, from Kerala, had obtained permission from the authorities concerned for a stockyard to store minerals, but exploited the same by quarrying the river sand from the nearby check dam. The Sub Collector, Cheranmahadevi, had inspected the site and assessed that sand had been illegally quarried and transported.

The Sub-Collector also initiated a proceedings against the accused and penalties of ₹7.59 crore and ₹1.97 crore were imposed on him as cost of mineral under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Mines and Minerals Concession Rules, 1959. Subsequently, the registration certificate issued was cancelled and a criminal case has been registered against him.

The court took cognisance of the fact that an Assistant Engineer, Agricultural Engineering Department had also facilitated the offence and sought a response from the State on the involvement of the officials in the case and the action taken against them. The case was adjourned for hearing on November 18.