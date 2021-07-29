HC: take strict action against unauthorised construction

Once it was evident that there is an unauthorised construction, the law must take over. Far too often the high and mighty in real estate have flouted the law with political benevolence, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed on Thursday.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice S. Ananthi took a serious view of unauthorised construction in Thoothukudi and directed the Corporation Commissioner to take appropriate steps to remove those structures.

The court observed there was a large-scale deviation in construction and some of the floors had been built without getting approval. Laws must be enforced strictly. Proper action must be taken to ensure that such unauthorised constructions never take place.

The demolition of such buildings must be carried out in such a way that it should act as a strong deterrent to people who build such buildings in violation of rules.

The court was hearing a petition filed by S.T. Karunanithi from Thoothukudi. He complained that one S. Thanaraja had built a commercial building in violation of the plan. The court directed the authorities to give a reasonable opportunity to the owner of the building before taking action against the unauthorised construction.