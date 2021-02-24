HC: Take steps to resolve ROB issue

Madurai

24 February 2021 20:40 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Chief Secretary to take up the issue of the multi-level road over bridge near Tiruchi junction with the Defence Secretary in order to resolve the issue of completion of the bridge.

The Chennai arm of the bridge was yet to be completed due to delay in transfer of a piece of the land sought by the State Highways Department from the Defence Ministry.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice R. Hemalatha directed the Chief Secretary to communicate the issue to the Defence Secretary in order to bring about an early resolution to the matter.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by the Consumer Protection Council Tamil Nadu represented by its Secretary S. Pushpavanam of Tiruchi. He sought a direction to authorities to complete the construction work. The case was adjourned by 10 weeks.