Madurai

HC: Take steps to remove unauthorised statues

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the State government to take steps to remove those unauthorised statues that were installed on road margins illegally across the State.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi issued the direction to the Home, Revenue, Highways Departments and the local administrations to take appropriate action in this regard. The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by V. Vaira Sekar of Thanjavur district. He said that these unauthorised statues caused much inconvenience and hardship to the public and restricted free traffic movement.

Printable version | Apr 19, 2021 11:30:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/hc-take-steps-to-remove-unauthorised-statues/article34361799.ece

