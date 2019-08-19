HC: Take steps to preserve Kodaikanal

MADURAI

Taking judicial notice of the fact that Kodaikanal was already polluted and damaged enough, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday said the government had to plan for the preservation of the unique natural heritage of the hill station.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and G. R. Swaminathan observed that Article 48 A of the Constitution mandated that the State should endeavour to protect and improve the environment and safeguard the forests and wildlife. Article 51 A stated that it should be the fundamental duty of every Indian citizen to protect and improve the natural environment, including forests, lakes, rivers and wildlife, the court said and pointed to global legal developments to re-evaluate the place of human interest in relation to nature.

Quoting an essay by Gwendolyn J. Gordon, ‘Environmental Personhood,’ published in the Columbia Journal of Environmental Law (2018), the court said the author had written on legal personhood as a promising tool for protecting nature.

In Bolivia, nature was defined as a judicial entity that took on the character of collective public interest. In the US, a number of local governing bodies promulgated ordinances recognising the rights of nature. Similarly, personhood rights were granted to Ganga river basin, it said.

There was a movement towards recognition of nature as a rights-holder, a change from a prevailing stance that protected nature by way of human interest. It was time to recognise and adopt the best practices followed by other nations to protect Kodaikanal, the court said.

“It is part of the Palani Hills and an extension of the Western Ghats, situated at a height of over 7,000 feet above sea level and known for its rich flora and fauna,” the court said.

It mooted the possibility of using eco-friendly solar-based or electric public transport systems in Kodaikanal. It also said time had come to act against those polluting the hill station and to fix personal liability, if the norms laid down were not followed.

The Bench was hearing a petition filed by Kodaikanal Hotel and Resort Owners Association for a direction to modify and approve a master plan for Kodaikanal. Disposing of the petition, the court directed the Dindigul Collector to ensure that no unauthorised construction was allowed in Kodaikanal. The Collector should submit a report to the registry once in six months, certifying that no unauthorised construction had come up in the preceding six months and no polluting activity had taken place.

The report should be published in the State government’s website and it would be open to citizens to initiate contempt proceedings if it turned out to be incorrect, the court said.