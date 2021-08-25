HC suspends sentence imposed in 2011 murder case

Madurai

25 August 2021 22:55 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has suspended the sentence imposed on two men by the Madurai Mahila Court in a 2011 murder case. The body of the woman victim was found in a trunk box near a waterbody.

A Division Bench of Justices V. Bharathidasan and J. Nisha Banu allowed the petition filed by Sakthivel Murugan and Saravanan. They had appealed against the Mahila Court verdict, which was pending before the High Court and, therefore, they sought the suspension of the sentence imposed on them in 2020.

Advertising

Advertising

The court said the incident took place in 2011 and thereafter both men were arrested after four years based on phone call details. Except for these details, there were no strong circumstances available.

A special team conducted a probe into the murder. It was said that Murugan, a medical representative, had befriended the woman and developed physical intimacy. It was alleged that he asked her to cooperate with his friend Saravanan. When both men tried to assault her, she resisted and fainted. She was then strangled to death, it was said. It was alleged that they took gold from the body. They packed the body in a box and dumped it.