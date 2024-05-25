GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

HC suspends sentence imposed by trial court on former Sub-Registrar, wife in disproportionate assets case

Published - May 25, 2024 08:14 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has suspended the sentence of five-year rigorous imprisonment imposed on a former Sub-Registrar and his wife by a trial court in Tiruchi in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Justice S. Srimathy, hearing the appeals and the petitions seeking suspension of sentence preferred by the former Sub-Registrar V. Janakiraman and his wife J. Vasanthi against the trial court judgement, suspended the sentence imposed on the two and directed the appellants to appear before the trial court once every month till further orders.

In April, the Special Court for Prevention of Corruption Act in Tiruchi, sentenced Janakiraman, 79, and his wife Vasanthi, 65, to five-year rigorous imprisonment each in a disproportionate assets case that was booked against them by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) in 2001.

The trial court had also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 each on the accused and directed that the properties amassed by them beyond their known sources of income should be confiscated and handed over to the government.

The DVAC said that Mr. Janakiraman served as Sub-Registrar during 1989-1993 at Thuraiyur, Woraiyur, Musiri, Vilpatti and Kodaikanal. During his tenure, he had unlawfully amassed properties in his name and in the name of his wife. The worth of properties amassed then was ₹32.25 lakh, the DVAC said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.