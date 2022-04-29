HC suspends lookout notice against activist

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has suspended the lookout notice issued against Kudankulam anti-nuclear activist S.P. Udayakumar. He sought a direction to the authorities to permit him to travel abroad for a conference.

The petitioner, S.P. Udayakumar, sought a direction to the authorities to re-issue the passport so that he could travel abroad. He also sought the cancellation of the lookout notice issued against him. He filed the petition after his representation to the authorities seeking re-issue of the passport and withdrawal of the lookout notice was not considered.

Justice G. Ilangovan observed that the petitioner was a well-known activist who led protests against installation of the nuclear power plant in Kudankulam. He was invited to attend an international conference in Turkey.

The petitioner said that the Sakarya University in Turkey was conducting an international conference, ‘Xenophobia in the media,’ on May 30 and 31. He had been invited to participate in the meet.

Referring to the Supreme Court judgment in the case of Maneka Gandhi Vs. Union of India, the judge observed that the right of a citizen to travel abroad was recognised. The judge suspended the lookout notice issued against the petitioner from May 20 till the end of June.

He was directed to file an undertaking affidavit to the court concerned stating that he will return to India after the conference. He was also directed to inform the Embassy of India about his address.