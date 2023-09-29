HC suspends interim order on toll fee collection at Vagaikulam toll plaza on Thoothukudi - Tirunelveli Highway

September 29, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday suspended its interim order directing NHAI and the concessionaire to collect only 50% of toll fee at Vagaikulam toll plaza on Thoothukudi - Tirunelveli Highway.

A Division Bench of Justices S. S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy who had earlier directed NHAI and the concessionaire to comply with the interim order took into account that the order was complied with and 50% toll was collected for a day. In the larger interest of protecting the revenue of NHAI, the interim order was suspended.

The court was hearing the petition filed by NHAI to vacate the earlier interim order passed by the Division Bench. Earlier, the court while hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by S. Ferdin Rayan of Palayamkottai, took note of the damaged condition of the road and directed the authorities to collect only 50% of the toll fee.

The petitioner had complained that the four-lane highway was laid in 2003. It was not re-laid ever since and only patch works were carried out. He said that the stretch was filled with cracks and potholes and resulted in accidents on a daily basis which mostly went unreported.

The National Highway crosses river Tamirabharani at Murappanadu. The bridge which connected Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli was also in a damaged condition. There were cracks and holes on the bridge, he said and sought a direction to the authorities to repair and maintain Murappanadu bridge and suspend the collection of toll at Vagaikulam toll plaza till then.