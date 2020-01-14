HC summons Tirunelveli DFO

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has summoned the District Forest Officer (DFO) of Tirunelveli Forest Division, seeking an explanation on non-consideration of its order for appointment of the son of a deceased forest guard on compassionate grounds.

Justice M.S. Ramesh directed the DFO to be present before the court on February 3 with an explanation. The court was hearing the petition filed by P. Subbulakshmi of Srivaikundam taluk in Thoothukudi district.

The petitioner said her husband Pitchiah, a forest guard, died in harness in 1995. Her husband’s son, Esakkivel, born to his second wife, was two years old at that time. A representation was made to the authorities to register her stepson’s name for providing appointment on compassionate grounds.

Reminders were also sent in 1996 and 2003. After her stepson completed his higher secondary education in 2012, a representation was sent to the authorities concerned requesting his appointment in the Forest Department.

However, the request was rejected and when the authorities were informed of the reminders, they were also rejected, as “they were not made within three years of the demise of the forest guard”.

She said she had filed a petition challenging the rejection before the High Court Bench. The High Court Bench had directed consideration of the representation by the authorities concerned.

With no decision taken by the authorities, a contempt petition was filed. However, the contempt petition was dismissed with a liberty to file a fresh petition as the authorities informed the court that the representation was rejected.

Hence, she filed the present petition.