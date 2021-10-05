HC summons Tiruchi Collector

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday summoned the Tiruchi Collector to appear before the court for non-compliance of an earlier order of the court that directed the removal of encroachments from a water channel in Tiruchi district.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and K. Murali Shankar directed the Collector to appear before the court on October 21. The court was hearing the contempt petition filed by S. Thirupathi of Tiruchi District.

The petitioner said that he had made a representation to the Collector against the proposal for laying a metal road over a water channel at Poolampatti in Thenur village. As the works had commenced, he filed a petition seeking a direction to restrain the authorities from laying the road over the water channel.

The court had directed the authorities to look into the representation made by the petitioner and pass appropriate orders. However, the authorities had only suspended the road works and the encroachment made on the water channel was not removed. Therefore, the petitioner filed a contempt petition for non-compliance of the court order.