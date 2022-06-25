HC summons senior police officials

Taking a serious view of the fact that the police concerned had not taken any steps to arrest the accused despite the dismissal of the anticipatory bail petitions, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has summoned senior police officials to appear before the court.

Justice P. Velmurugan summoned the Madurai Commissioner of Police and the Dindigul and Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police while hearing separate petitions filed by the accused seeking anticipatory bail. The accused had filed the petitions for the second time. Their first petitions were dismissed.

The judge observed that the court had dismissed the anticipatory bail petitions filed by the petitioners and till now the petitioners / accused had not been arrested by the police despite the court directing the police / Superintendent of Police concerned to look into the matter and take steps to arrest the petitioners and produce them before the court concerned.

It clearly shows that the Investigating Officer / the police concerned / the Superintendent of Police of the district concerned have not taken steps to arrest the accused. This shows the lethargic attitude towards the directions given by the court. Now, the petitioners have filed a second anticipatory bail application. Therefore, the court is of the considered opinion that the police department has colluded with the petitioners, the judge said. The judge directed the senior police officials to appear before the court on June 27.