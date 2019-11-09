HC summons petitioner

Madurai
Taking a serious view of the fact that a petitioner from Ramanathapuram had chosen to withdraw his petition while an interim direction passed by the court was still in place, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court summoned him to appear before the court on November 11.
A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and R. Tharani wondered as why the petitioner withdrew his petition when an interim order restraining the State not to grant licence for quarrying savudu soil on patta lands was in place.
The court said that the Superintendent of Police, Ramanathapuram, should ensure that petitioner, P. Nagendiran, appeared before the court on November 11 to give an explanation. The court had directed Collectors of 13 districts that come under its jurisdiction not to grant licence for quarrying savudu soil and cancel already granted licences.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor