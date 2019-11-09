HC summons petitioner

Madurai

Taking a serious view of the fact that a petitioner from Ramanathapuram had chosen to withdraw his petition while an interim direction passed by the court was still in place, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court summoned him to appear before the court on November 11.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and R. Tharani wondered as why the petitioner withdrew his petition when an interim order restraining the State not to grant licence for quarrying savudu soil on patta lands was in place.

The court said that the Superintendent of Police, Ramanathapuram, should ensure that petitioner, P. Nagendiran, appeared before the court on November 11 to give an explanation. The court had directed Collectors of 13 districts that come under its jurisdiction not to grant licence for quarrying savudu soil and cancel already granted licences.