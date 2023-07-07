HC summons officials

July 07, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has summoned the Secretary of the School Education Department and three other officials after a contempt petition was filed for failing to comply with an earlier order of the court.

Justice Battu Devanand directed the Secretary of the School Education Department, the Director of the Teacher Education Research and Training, the Principal of the District Institute of Education and Training in Munanjipatti in Tirunelveli district and the Correspondent of the Ooliyasthanam Teacher Training Institute in Palayapettai in Tirunelveli district, to appear before the court on July 19.

The court was hearing a contempt petition filed by P. Gnana Pragasam of Tirunelveli. He said that he was appointed as a sweeper cum gardener in 1966 and served in the Ooliyasthanam Teacher Training Institute. After working there as a full time contingent staff, he retired in 2006, after forty years in service.

The petitioner said that the State government had issued a government order to bring all contingent employees who had put in not less than five years into time scales of pay, increments, leave, pensionary and other retirement benefits on a par with last grade government servants.

The petitioner said that he had made several representations to the State to regularise the service. As the representations were not considered, he said that he had approached the court for relief. The court had directed the authorities to regularise the service and extend all monetary benefits. However, the direction of the court has not been complied with, he said.

