HC summons officials in case pertaining to stability of government school building

January 31, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking a serious view of the stability of a government school building in Thinaikulam in Ramanathapuram district, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday summoned officials to appear before the court.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar took cognisance of the report submitted by experts who had inspected the building and observed that the structure of the school building had not been strengthened to the desired level after the rehabilitation works that had been carried out in the recent past.

The court summoned the Joint Director of School Education Department and the Chief Engineer of Public Works Department to appear before the court next week. Earlier, the court had directed a team of experts from National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, to file a report in order to ascertain the stability of the government school building.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2018, the court took suo motu cognisance of media reports that the school building was unsafe for students. The court had directed a team of experts to inspect the building, take necessary steps to repair it and file a report on its condition. Earlier, in a status report, it was submitted that the building was stable but would require periodical maintenance. The court adjourned the hearing in the case by a week.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.