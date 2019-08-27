HC summons magistrate, prison official

MADURAI

The State informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday that two Sri Lankan nationals with criminal background, who had escaped to India to evade arrest back home, were released from the Puzhal Central Prison, Chennai, after a case pending against them before a court in Ramanathapuram was withdrawn.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and B. Pugalendhi was informed by the State that the case filed against Sanga Sirantha and Mohammed Saffras from Colombo under various sections of the Foreigners Act and the Indian Penal Code, pending before Judicial Magistrate II in Ramanathapuram, was withdrawn by the complainant, following which they were discharged.

Taking a note of the submission, the judges summoned the Superintendent of Puzhal Central Prison, Superintendent of Q-Branch, Kenikarai Inspector of Police and Judicial Magistrate II, Ramanathapuram, to appear on August 29. Earlier, the court had taken note of the fact that steps had been initiated to deport the two Sri Lankan nationals wanted for serious crimes in their native country.

The court had dismissed the bail petitions filed by the two, observing that the Indian government, in response to the request made by the Sri Lankan government, had taken steps to deport them. Meanwhile, the Sri Lankans also filed a habeas corpus petition seeking a direction to be produced before their Deputy High Commission.

They alleged that they were innocent and claimed that their detention went against the Indo-Ceylon Agreement (Implementation) Act, 1967. They were lodged in Puzhal Central Prison after they entered India with fake documents.