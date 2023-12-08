HC summons Madurai Corporation Commissioner

December 08, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking into account that counter affidavits were not filed in several writ petitions, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has summoned the Madurai Corporation Commissioner to appear before the court on December 12.

The court was hearing a petition filed in 2019 by C. Titus Mathan Kumar who had sought a direction to authorities to take action against illegal constructions in Vilangudi.

A Division Bench of Justices S. M. Subramaniam and V. Lakshminarayanan observed that the petition was instituted in 2019. However, the Madurai Corporation Commissioner had not filed any report nor a counter affidavit in the present petition.

We are frequently dealing with such cases. In the present case, no counter has been filed despite the fact that the counter has to be filed within a period of eight weeks as per the Writ Rules, the court observed.

The court directed the Madurai Corporation Commissioner to be present before the court and explain why actions were not taken in such matters and counter affidavits not filed in several writ petitions.

