HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC summons Madurai Corporation Commissioner

December 08, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Taking into account that counter affidavits were not filed in several writ petitions, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has summoned the Madurai Corporation Commissioner to appear before the court on December 12.

The court was hearing a petition filed in 2019 by C. Titus Mathan Kumar who had sought a direction to authorities to take action against illegal constructions in Vilangudi.

A Division Bench of Justices S. M. Subramaniam and V. Lakshminarayanan observed that the petition was instituted in 2019. However, the Madurai Corporation Commissioner had not filed any report nor a counter affidavit in the present petition.

We are frequently dealing with such cases. In the present case, no counter has been filed despite the fact that the counter has to be filed within a period of eight weeks as per the Writ Rules, the court observed.

The court directed the Madurai Corporation Commissioner to be present before the court and explain why actions were not taken in such matters and counter affidavits not filed in several writ petitions.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.