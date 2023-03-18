HC summons Madurai Collector, Corporation Commissioner

March 18, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has summoned the Madurai Collector and the Corporation Commissioner to appear before the court on March 21. The court was hearing a petition that complained about the illegal constructions on a temple land.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri issued the direction on the petition filed by C. Madhavan and S. Sonaimuthu of Anuppanadi and R. Dhakshinamurthy of Tiruparankundram.

The petitioners said that the Gurunathaswamy temple in Chinnaanuppanadi was established by their forefathers. The petitioners and others were maintaining the temple which was under the control of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

In 1997, the village panchayat and government organisations had encroached upon some extent of the temple land. Aggrieved over the encroachment, a civil suit was filed before the Additional District Munsif Court in Madurai. In 2004, the civil court in its judgment held that the property belonged exclusively to the temple. No appeal was preferred against the civil court judgment. Subsequently, Chinnaanuppanadi came under the control of the Corporation.

Under these circumstances, an extension of a government hospital was being constructed on the temple land. Other government buildings were also being constructed on the land, the petitioners complained and sought a direction to the authorities to remove the unauthorised constructions.