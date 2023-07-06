HC summons DVAC Director

July 06, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - MADURAI

Taking a serious view of the delay in filing final reports by officials in cases registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has summoned the Director of the investigating agency to appear before it.

Justice K.K. Ramakrishnan observed that in most of the cases, the final report had not been filed within a reasonable time. The officials took a minimum of two years to file the final report. Every year, the department registered around 130 cases. Almost in all the cases, the department had been lethargic in filing the final report.

The investigation officer did not file the final report without the concurrence of the Director. So the Director was duty bound to see that the final report was filed within a reasonable time. The purpose of filing the final report within the stipulated time was not only in the interest of society but also to safeguard witnesses. In a number of cases, witnesses had died before the commencement of trial, the court observed.

At many instances, the department registered the case during the service of a corrupt government servant. It filed the final report when he was on the verge of retirement and the trial commenced after his retirement. The accused were allowed to live with subsistence allowance under the guise of suspension, the court observed.

The court was hearing a petition filed by M. Muneer Ahamed who wanted an FIR registered against him by Madurai DVAC officials in 2017 quashed. While hearing an earlier petition filed by the petitioner, the court had directed the DVAC officials to file the final report in four months. However, with the final report yet to be filed, the court directed the Director to appear either in person or through video conference with an explanatory affidavit for the delay in filing the final report. The case was posted to July 17.