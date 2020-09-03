HC summons Dindigul Collector, Palani Municipal Commissioner

Madurai

03 September 2020 21:09 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday summoned Dindigul Collector and Palani Municipal Commissioner to assist the court in a batch of petitions that sought removal of encroachments in Palani.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam directed the officials to appear before the court via video conferencing on September 15 to ascertain steps taken in this regard. The court was hearing a batch of petitions that sought removal of encroachments in Palani, including unauthorised and unapproved buildings around Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple.

Advertising

Advertising