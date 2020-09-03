Madurai

HC summons Dindigul Collector, Palani Municipal Commissioner

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday summoned Dindigul Collector and Palani Municipal Commissioner to assist the court in a batch of petitions that sought removal of encroachments in Palani.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam directed the officials to appear before the court via video conferencing on September 15 to ascertain steps taken in this regard. The court was hearing a batch of petitions that sought removal of encroachments in Palani, including unauthorised and unapproved buildings around Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 3, 2020 9:10:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/hc-summons-dindigul-collector-palani-municipal-commissioner/article32516516.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story