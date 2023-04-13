HC summons Collector, Assistant Director of Panchayat

April 13, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has summoned the Madurai Collector and Assistant Director of Panchayat on a contempt petition filed after an earlier order of the court pertaining to removal of encroachment in Paravai was not complied with by the authorities.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri summoned the officials on the contempt petition filed by S. Balamurugan of Paravai. They were asked to appear before the court on April 25.

The petitioner said that last year the court had passed an order directing the authorities to remove the encroachments on a government poramboke land in Paravai. He said that the authorities had told him that steps were being taken in this regard.

Under these circumstances, the petitioner complained that steps were being taken to convert the land into town panchayat land and construct a water tank on it. The earlier order of the court is not being complied with, he said.