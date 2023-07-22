HC summons Chief Secretary in contempt case

July 22, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has summoned the Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena to appear before the court in connection with a contempt case. The court directed the Registry to issue statutory notice to the Chief Secretary directing him to appear personally.

The court was hearing the contempt petition filed by S. Rajesh Ayyanar Murugan of Theni. There was a delay in complying with the court order that directed that the petitioner was entitled to 25% of the back wages for the non-working period and other benefits as per the rules.

Justice Battu Devanand observed that an appeal was preferred against the Single Bench order. As the authorities could not get a stay on the order, they issued orders to reinstate the petitioner into service and in 2021 posted him as Junior Assistant at Uthamapalayam Town Panchayat Office.

The court took note of the fact that a compliance affidavit was filed in 2023 by the Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department D. Karthikeyan. He was not the respondent in the contempt case.

It was averred in the affidavit that the respondent in the contempt case was transferred and posted as the Chief Secretary. Therefore, being the officer concerned at present, he was filing the compliance affidavit on behalf of the respondent Shiv Das Meena who was previously the Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department.

The court observed that it was known to all that in the contempt case, the officers who failed to implement the court orders have to be impleaded by name in their personal capacity. If the respondent intends to file any counter affidavit, it has to be filed by the respondent only because he is impleaded in his personal capacity. No other officer is entitled to file any affidavit on behalf of the person who is impleaded as the respondent in the contempt case.

The court expects that these basic procedural issues must be learnt by a Senior Officer of the State Government. It is very strange and surprising to note that a senior IAS officer, who is the respondent in the contempt case filed in 2021, did not choose to file his counter affidavit in the case till today. This is the best example of how they are treating the proceedings of the court even in contempt court cases, the court observed.

In the affidavit filed by the officer, who is not the respondent in the present contempt case, it is stated that 25% of the back wages to be paid to the petitioner as per the court order were paid only in 2023. The court order was passed in 2020. The abnormal delay itself is contempt of the court. As such, in the prima facie opinion of the court, the respondent had committed contempt of the court, the court observed.

To proceed further in this contempt case, it is necessary to issue statutory notice against the respondent, the court observed and directed the Registry to issue statutory notice to the respondent directing him to appear personally. The court posted the matter on August 21.