HC stops another attempt to stall book release

Madurai

For the second consecutive day, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court upheld Freedom of Expression. The court, once again, granted permission for release of the book, Nadar Varalaru Karuppa..? Kaaviya..?, at World Tamil Sangam, Madurai, after another attempt was made to stall the event.

A day after the High Court Bench granted permission for release of the book, a petition was filed seeking an injunction on the conduct of the event at World Tamil Sangam.

Also, the petitioner, S. Kasi Velu of Thoothukudi, sought a direction for framing of guidelines for the the conduct of events at World Tamil Sangam. The premises should not be allowed to be used for political, religious and communal purposes, he said.

Taking up the petition for hearing, a Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and S. Ramathilagam said that the court was not inclined to pass an interim order in the current stage. “Whatever be the contents of the book, it is an addition to Tamil literature,” the court said and allowed the event at World Tamil Sangam.

However, it also observed that the author, while expressing his perception, should not hurt any sentiments. During the course of hearing, advocate Rajesh Saravanan, representing the petitioner, said that the World Tamil Sangam building must be used to promote the language alone.

Advocate Prabhu Rajadurai, representing T. Lajapathi Roy, author, said that the book represented the author’s view on the subject and was not communal. It did not cast aspersions on anyone. When questioned about the nature of the book, Mr. Lajapathi Roy pointed out that the book was being judged by its cover.

Earlier, Justice G.R. Swaminathan on Thursday granted permission for the event at World Tamil Sangam. The judge observed that permission for the event could not be denied on the grounds that people opposed to the government were going to take part in the event. “In a democracy, government changes,” the court had observed.-

Permission for the event, which was granted earlier, was subsequently denied by the Assistant Director of World Tamil Sangam, claiming that the function would create controversy as people opposed to the government were going to take part in it.