Madurai

HC stays transfer of conservancy worker

MADURAI

Bringing relief to a conservancy worker who questioned the State for not providing adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) to the workers in Ramanathapuram district, Justice J. Nisha Banu of the Madras High Court on Tuesday stayed his transfer.

The petitioner, K. Balu (55), moved the High Court Bench in Madurai challenging his transfer from Ramanathapuram Municipality to Usilampatti Municipality. He alleged that he was being transferred because he had questioned the municipality for not providing safety equipment to the workers.

He said though the conservancy workers were regularly engaged in work by Ramanathapuram Municipality, they were not provided with sufficient protective gear like masks, sanitisers, shoes in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 26, the workers staged a demonstration against the municipality for not supplying the safety equipment to them. Subsequently, he said, he was transferred to Usilampatti.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 26, 2020 8:35:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/hc-stays-transfer-of-conservancy-worker-madurai-ramanathapuram/article31680345.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY