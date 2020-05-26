HC stays transfer of conservancy worker

MADURAI

Bringing relief to a conservancy worker who questioned the State for not providing adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) to the workers in Ramanathapuram district, Justice J. Nisha Banu of the Madras High Court on Tuesday stayed his transfer.

The petitioner, K. Balu (55), moved the High Court Bench in Madurai challenging his transfer from Ramanathapuram Municipality to Usilampatti Municipality. He alleged that he was being transferred because he had questioned the municipality for not providing safety equipment to the workers.

He said though the conservancy workers were regularly engaged in work by Ramanathapuram Municipality, they were not provided with sufficient protective gear like masks, sanitisers, shoes in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 26, the workers staged a demonstration against the municipality for not supplying the safety equipment to them. Subsequently, he said, he was transferred to Usilampatti.