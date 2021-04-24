HC stays suspension of advocate from bar association

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has stayed a suspension order passed by the Nagercoil Bar Association against an advocate. He had attended court proceedings despite a resolution passed by the association to boycott the court proceedings in support of the farmers who were agitating against the new farm laws.

The court was hearing the petition filed by R. Shunmughanandha Karthees of Colachel who said that he was suspended from the association. The members were preventing him from entering the premises and were also not allowing him to use the library, he said. He was not even served a copy of the suspension order, he said.

A Division Bench of Justices T.S. Sivagnanam and S. Ananthi observed that the association cannot interfere with the advocate’s Right to Practice the profession and the association ought not to have suspended the advocate. It would create an unhealthy atmosphere in the court, the judges said.

The court directed the association to issue the identity card. The court in a similar petition filed by another advocate last year took a serious view of the fact that the association had gone on a strike.

The court had observed that advocates should not resort to strikes under any circumstances since the aggrieved public were approaching court for relief. As a result of such boycotts, the justice delivery system was affected. The Supreme Court had deprecated the practice of the advocates abstaining from work, the court had observed.