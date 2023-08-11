August 11, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has stayed a Single Bench order that had set aside the appointment of two non-Brahmins as ‘archakas’ in Subramaniya Swamy Temple at Kumaravayalur in Tiruchi district.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy stayed the order of the Single Bench while hearing the appeals preferred by the State.

The Single Bench had observed that the temple in Tiruchi district was an agamic temple and only Adi Saivars, Sivachariyars or Gurukkals, who had gained knowledge in the Agamas, were eligible and qualified to be appointed as archakas there.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.