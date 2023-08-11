ADVERTISEMENT

HC stays Single Bench order that set aside appointment of two non-Brahmins as ‘archakas’

August 11, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has stayed a Single Bench order that had set aside the appointment of two non-Brahmins as ‘archakas’ in Subramaniya Swamy Temple at Kumaravayalur in Tiruchi district.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy stayed the order of the Single Bench while hearing the appeals preferred by the State.

The Single Bench had observed that the temple in Tiruchi district was an agamic temple and only Adi Saivars, Sivachariyars or Gurukkals, who had gained knowledge in the Agamas, were eligible and qualified to be appointed as archakas there.

