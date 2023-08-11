HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC stays Single Bench order that set aside appointment of two non-Brahmins as ‘archakas’

August 11, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has stayed a Single Bench order that had set aside the appointment of two non-Brahmins as ‘archakas’ in Subramaniya Swamy Temple at Kumaravayalur in Tiruchi district.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy stayed the order of the Single Bench while hearing the appeals preferred by the State.

The Single Bench had observed that the temple in Tiruchi district was an agamic temple and only Adi Saivars, Sivachariyars or Gurukkals, who had gained knowledge in the Agamas, were eligible and qualified to be appointed as archakas there.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.