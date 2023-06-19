June 19, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday ordered an interim stay on a Single Bench order that had directed the Secretary of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to direct all the temples in Tamil Nadu not to acquire elephants any more.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri ordered an interim stay on the Single Bench order while hearing the appeal preferred by the State. The Single Bench had also directed the Secretary of the Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department to inspect elephants at all temples, as well as the privately owned ones.

The Single Bench had observed that the court direction that no elephants be acquired any more by private individuals or religious institutions must be scrupulously and strictly enforced.

“Time has now come to take a call if all such elephants in captivity (privately owned and those at temples) should be shifted to Government Rehabilitation Camps. The Secretary of the Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department may coordinate with the Secretary of the HR&CE Department in this regard,” the Single Bench had observed.

The Single Bench had issued the direction while hearing a petition pertaining to female elephant Lalitha. The judge along with experts and animal rights activists had inspected the elephant. Later, the captive elephant died due to age related factors and wounds.