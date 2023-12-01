HC stays Single Bench order on CBI probe into murder of man on train

December 01, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday stayed a Single Bench order that had ordered a de novo (fresh) probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the murder of a passenger of Nagercoil-Tirupati-Mumbai Express in 2008.

A Division Bench of Justices S. M. Subramaniam and V. Lakshminarayanan stayed the order while hearing an appeal preferred by the State against the Single Bench order. The Single Bench had also directed the CBI to file a report in six months.

The Single Bench heard a petition filed by five persons who were accused of murdering the passenger Rajesh Prabhu of Madurai. The trial court acquitted the petitioners in 2011 and in 2016, and the High Court confirmed the trial court judgment.

The petitioners said that they were victims of wrongful prosecution and sought a CBI probe. They also sought compensation for malicious prosecution. The case of the prosecution is that there was a quarrel between the deceased and the passengers as he had entered the reserved compartment with an unreserved ticket. Subsequently, he was found dead in a pool of blood.

The Single Bench ordered a CBI probe and compensation to the petitioners. In the appeal, the State submitted that once the trial was over, there was no provision for reinvestigation. In the absence of essential facts to prove the malicious prosecution, granting compensation for malicious compensation and a further direction to the CBI to investigate the case were liable to be set aside, the State said.

The court adjourned the hearing in the appeal by four weeks.