HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HC stays Single Bench order on CBI probe into murder of man on train

December 01, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday stayed a Single Bench order that had ordered a de novo (fresh) probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the murder of a passenger of Nagercoil-Tirupati-Mumbai Express in 2008.

A Division Bench of Justices S. M. Subramaniam and V. Lakshminarayanan stayed the order while hearing an appeal preferred by the State against the Single Bench order. The Single Bench had also directed the CBI to file a report in six months.

The Single Bench heard a petition filed by five persons who were accused of murdering the passenger Rajesh Prabhu of Madurai. The trial court acquitted the petitioners in 2011 and in 2016, and the High Court confirmed the trial court judgment.

The petitioners said that they were victims of wrongful prosecution and sought a CBI probe. They also sought compensation for malicious prosecution. The case of the prosecution is that there was a quarrel between the deceased and the passengers as he had entered the reserved compartment with an unreserved ticket. Subsequently, he was found dead in a pool of blood.

The Single Bench ordered a CBI probe and compensation to the petitioners. In the appeal, the State submitted that once the trial was over, there was no provision for reinvestigation. In the absence of essential facts to prove the malicious prosecution, granting compensation for malicious compensation and a further direction to the CBI to investigate the case were liable to be set aside, the State said.

The court adjourned the hearing in the appeal by four weeks.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.