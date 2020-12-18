HC stays sale of edible oil in loose

Madurai

Expressing shock over the extent to which edible oil can be adulterated and the threat it can pose to the health of the common man if sold in loose, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday granted a stay on the sale of edible oil in loose.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi observed that Right to Life is a fundamental right guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution and Right to have healthy food was also one of the fundamental rights.

It is the duty of the government to ensure that people get healthy food without adulteration. The very objective behind the enactment of Prevention of Food Adulteration Act, 1954 now amended as Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 was to enhance quality standards, the judges said.

The court relied upon reports and submissions that said the edible oil available in the market was mostly adulterated and took into account the fact that by mixing a portion of Cashew Nut Shell Liquid in Palmolein, Palmolein could look like gingelly oil.

Section 59 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 prescribes severe punishments for those who adulterate, be it the manufacturers, the distributors or the sellers. The punishment varies from six months to seven years of imprisonment, the court said.

The court observed as to why not stricter punishments be prescribed for those indulging in such acts and put forth a series of queries for the government to respond to including as to how despite a prohibition on the sale of edible oil in loose, it was still being sold in loose.

The court also sought to know the number of testing labs in the State, the number of tests carried out, what action was taken against the offenders, what was the conviction rate and the consequences of adulterations on the health conditions of the consumers.

The court was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by advocate S. Arunnithy of Madurai who sought a direction to the authorities concerned to ensure that edible oil sold in the market was in accordance with the food safety and standard norms. The case was adjourned till January 18, 2021.