HC stays proceedings against fourteen

10 June 2020 22:24 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday granted an interim stay on all further proceedings on the chargesheet filed against 14 persons for protesting against the 2018 Thoothukudi firing incident.

Justice B. Pugalendhi granted an interim stay on the proceedings on the chargesheet filed against the 14 persons by Madurai police. In 2018, The petitioners raised slogans against the firing incident near West Veli Street-RMS Road junction.

Advertising

Advertising