HC stays order pertaining to typewriting examinations

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
September 21, 2022 21:22 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday stayed a Single Bench order that had directed the Department of Technical Education to conduct the speed test first followed by the statement and letters test for candidates appearing for the typewriting examinations.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad granted a stay on the order of the Single Bench while hearing an appeal preferred by S. Praveen Kumar of Jaya Typewriting Institute in Thuraiyur, Tiruchi district. The court also directed the Department to defer the upcoming typewriting examinations till the appeal was decided.

Earlier, the Single Bench had directed the Department to follow the practice that was adopted for more than 75 years in which the speed test was conducted first followed by the statement and letters test.

As per the new pattern that was announced, the statement and letters test would be conducted first followed by the speed test. The appellant said the candidates preparing for the upcoming typewriting examinations had started following the new pattern introduced by the Department.

