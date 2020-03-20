HC stays order against Police Inspector

20 March 2020 19:10 IST

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday stayed a single judge order that directed departmental action against an Inspector of Police for dereliction of duty in a case of medical negligence.

Hearing an appeal preferred by R. Muthukumar, Inspector of Police K. Pudur Police Station here, a Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and B. Pugalendhi stayed the order of the single judge. The case was adjourned by four weeks.

Muthukumar said the single judge was hearing the case filed by a man from Madurai who had sought compensation for the death of his wife due to medical negligence. The husband had blamed the staff at K. Pudur Urban Primary Health Centre for his wife’s death.

However, the court had taken a serious view of the case and questioned both the Police Inspector and health officials as to why the reasons of the woman’s death were not properly communicated to the husband.

The Inspector of Police said that there was no negligence or lapse on his part and the husband in his writ petition had not sought any action against him. He sought a stay on the order to initiate departmental action against him.