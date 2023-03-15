March 15, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has stayed the operation of a resolution passed by the Dindigul Mayor pertaining to the auction of 34 shops belonging to Dindigul Corporation at the Kamarajar bus stand in Dindigul.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Subramanian and L. Victoria Gowri summoned the Dindigul Corporation Commissioner to be present before the court on March 20. The shops already allocated through the auction should be sealed, the court directed.

The court was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by BJP Councillor of ward 14 G. Dhanabalan. The petitioner sought the quash of the resolution passed by the Dindigul Mayor pertaining to the auction of the 34 shops at the bus stand. He sought a direction to the authorities to conduct the auction afresh in a transparent manner.

He said that the auction should be conducted by following the provisions under the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders Act, 1998 by making proper publications in Tamil and English newspapers, calling for participation of intending persons. The auction should be conducted after receiving tender quotations and licence should be granted to the highest bidder, he said.

However, the petitioner said that there were only 47 participants for the 34 shops. Some had submitted tenders for more than one shop and some were declared successful in respect of both the shops. He said that no paper publication was made with regard to the auction proceedings of the 34 shops.

He alleged that the resolutions were passed without the knowledge of the councillors and was taken as resolved on the basis of signatures found in the attendance register. No agenda was circulated and no discussions were held during the council meeting. The purpose of conducting the auction was to augment the revenue resources for the City Municipal Corporation, he said and sought the conduct of the auction afresh.