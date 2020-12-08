HC stays notification on reduction of wildlife sanctuary’s size

Madurai

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted a stay on the Centre’s gazette notification to reduce the size of the Kanniyakumari Wildlife Sanctuary. Reduction of the size of the wild life sanctuary would definitely affect the environment, the court observed.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi observed that the universe was not meant only for humans. Birds, animals and other creatures also have every right to live in the world. This is an issue affecting the environment and will be dealt with seriously.

The court also took into account the fact that the draft notification issued in February this year was not made available in Tamil. Taking a serious view of this, the judges observed that the Central government cannot expect people to know English and Hindi alone in all the States.

The court expects the Central government to issue all notifications in vernacular languages, which was the primary requirement. After all, languages are a medium of communication for people. No language is superior and no language is inferior, the judges said.

It was said that with the reduction in the size of the wildlife sanctuary, the mining operations around the sanctuary that were closed had resumed their operations. It is disheartening to note that the natural resources are being looted by adopting illegal means, the judges said.

The court was hearing the public interest litigation petition filed by M. Satheesh from Kanniyakumari. The court sought details on the number of newly established mining operations in the area and adjourned the hearing in the case till December 14.