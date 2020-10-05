HC stays licence given for transporting water

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has stayed the licence granted for laying pipelines and transporting water from the ayacut lands of Cumbum valley in Theni district to non-ayacut lands.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan stayed the licence after a Theni-based farmers’ association representative, T. Vijay Rajan, filed a petition with a complaint of water theft in the region. In his petition, he said the Cumbum valley had a long history of paddy cultivation. But, water, a precious resource was being monetised by unscrupulous persons, thus affecting supply of water for irrigation.

Due to water theft, the livelihood of ayacut farmers of Cumbum valley had been affected. They had been denied a second crop in three of the last seven years, despite good rainfall and sufficient water being released from Periyar dam. Many officials either directly or by refusing to act against the water theft have contributed to the sufferings of the farmers and there was a deliberate mismanagement of water.

Though several representations had been sent to the government to act against the culprits, the theft of water and illegal pumping of groundwater were continuing, affecting cultivation in the region.

Water cartels had evolved due to the mismanagement. So the authorities must be directed to restrain the laying of pipelines in the Cumbum valley, the petitioner said.