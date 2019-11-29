HC stays FIRs against evangelist

MADURAI
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday stayed 14 FIRs and closed one case registered against evangelist Mohan C. Lazarus in connection with his alleged remark against Hindu gods.
Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan granted a stay on the 14 FIRs registered against him in various places across southern districts. In one particular case, Perumalpuram police in Tirunelveli submitted that the complaint registered against Mr. Lazarus was closed as mistake of fact. Taking cognisance of the submission, the court closed the particular petition. Mohan Lazarus had filed the petitions seeking to quash the FIRs.
