HC stays election and appointments to union

Madurai

05 March 2020 08:23 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday stayed the election and subsequent appointment of 11 of the 13 Board of Directors who were elected unopposed to the Madurai District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union.

It was alleged that the 11 of them were favoured.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions that challenged the appointment of 11 Board of Directors.

The petitioners said the Tamil Nadu State Co-operative Societies Election Commission had issued a notification for the election to 17 posts of Board of Directors to the Madurai Milk Union. Out of the 17 posts, five was reserved for women, three for SC/ST candidates and the remaining nine for the general category.

It was said that on February 28, 43 nominations were received.

However, it was alleged that the nominations were accepted without proper scrutiny. Subsequently, 13 nominations were declared valid and the rest rejected. On February 29, the 13 candidates were declared elected unopposed, without giving any reasons for the rejection of other nominations. The appointment of two Board of Directors to the union was not challenged.

With the election to the four remaining posts scheduled for March 4, the petitioners sought a direction to stay the election notification. They further sought a direction for conduct of a fresh election in a free and fair manner and appoint an observer to ensure the same.

A Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and C. Saravanan perused the video footage of the nomination process.

Allowing the election to the four remaining posts to be held as per schedule, the court stayed the appointment of 11 Board of Directors who were elected unopposed.

The court appointed an observer to ensure the conduct of the election in a free and fair manner.