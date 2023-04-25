HC stays cost imposed on Karur Corporation

April 25, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has stayed the portion of the order of the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that imposed a cost of ₹ 25 lakh on Karur Corporation for commencing the construction of a bus stand close to a water channel at Thirumanilaiyur.

Hearing the petition filed by Karur Corporation that challenged the NGT order, A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice R. Subramanian stayed the order of the NGT. The court ordered notice and posted the case to June.

Karur Corporation said that one S. Thangavelraj of Karur district, an agriculturalist, had filed an application before the NGT, Chennai. He complained that the authorities had commenced the construction of the bus stand on water channels obliterating the free flow of water to the agricultural lands.

Karur Corporation said that no waterbody had been encroached or obliterated for the proposed construction site. The Tribunal had failed to appreciate the fact that there were no agricultural activities in the surrounding fields and there was no water channel. In pursuant to a direction issued by the NGT, as a mitigating measure, revenue officials have taken steps to re-align the Kavuru Vaikkal in order to get irrigation without any interruption, the Corporation said.

The Tribunal had erroneously penalised the Corporation without appreciating the facts of the case and verifying the records. The Corporation is already in a financial crisis and the proposed project was delayed due to several rounds of vexatious litigation. The work had commenced and had been going on for about eight months, the Corporation said.

The construction of the bus stand was a long pending demand of the public. It would ease the congestion and provide better services to the public. From 2006, there has been a demand for the new bus stand and the same is being implemented only after due process and after the approval had been accorded, the Corporation said.